TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $682,071.50

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $682,071.50 and $82,063.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 79.8% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,529,976,040 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

