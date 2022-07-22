Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.58.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

