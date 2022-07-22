Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.73.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

