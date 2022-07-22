Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $405.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $370.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.96.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.