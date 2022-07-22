Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 5.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $90,879,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,628,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

