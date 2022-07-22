U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

