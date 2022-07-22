UBS Group Cuts ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €370.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €400.00 ($404.04) to €370.00 ($373.74) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ASM International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.00.
ASM International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $281.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.29 and its 200 day moving average is $314.22. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61.
ASM International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s payout ratio is 17.93%.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
