UBS Group Cuts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

NYSE MTW opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a market cap of $382.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

