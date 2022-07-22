UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 805” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.62) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.48) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.67) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 662.13 ($7.92).

EZJ opened at GBX 382.90 ($4.58) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 338.25 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 903.40 ($10.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,893.64). Insiders have bought 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

