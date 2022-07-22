UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

UFPI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $8.43 on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 763,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

