UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.
UFPI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.
UFP Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $8.43 on Friday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 763,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity
In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of UFP Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
