UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.65, but opened at $78.21. UFP Industries shares last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 2,882 shares trading hands.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

