Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $27,860.65 and $53.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033088 BTC.
About Unicly Genesis Collection
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading
