Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $155.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $155.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016020 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001804 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032870 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.