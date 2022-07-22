Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $63,122.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032584 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

