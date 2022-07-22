Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $63,122.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032584 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.