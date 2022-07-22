Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Reaches $26.68 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00026460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00108812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00245541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

