Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $236.00 at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.89. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

