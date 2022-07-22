Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.89. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.5% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.95.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

