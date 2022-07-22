Unisync (TSE:UNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Unisync Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12.

About Unisync

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

