United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $86.50 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.53% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.6 %

UAL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 325,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,884. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

