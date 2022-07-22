United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.6 %

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 243,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.