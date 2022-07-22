United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,357,620.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UTHR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.56. 14,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,766.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

