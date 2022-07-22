United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells $1,357,620.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.56. 14,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
