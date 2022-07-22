UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $522.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $490.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.59.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.