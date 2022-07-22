UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $578.95.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $522.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $490.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

