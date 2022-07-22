Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

UTL opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $914.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $61.10.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

