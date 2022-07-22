Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $130.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $109.48 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

