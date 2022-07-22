Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $1,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.