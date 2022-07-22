UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 4.2% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00023330 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $3.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00250557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000905 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002368 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

