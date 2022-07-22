Upfiring (UFR) Price Up 38.7% Over Last Week

Upfiring (UFR) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $786,082.83 and approximately $18.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00439052 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.27 or 0.02278650 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00360528 BTC.

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

