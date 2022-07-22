Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Upstart has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,619 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Upstart by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.