USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $63.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.