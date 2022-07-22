USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.0199

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $74,969.90 and $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00012958 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
