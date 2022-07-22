USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007072 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.