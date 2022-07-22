Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 812 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NNN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,783. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

