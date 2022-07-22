Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 2,325 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.95. 142,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,059. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

