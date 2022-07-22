Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 20.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.92.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.44. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

