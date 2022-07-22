Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $84.99. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,411. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

