Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -226.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.72.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

