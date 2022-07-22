Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,616 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $119.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

