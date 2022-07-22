Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,270. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

