Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $138,143,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 138,450 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. 25,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,965. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

