VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Reduced by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.