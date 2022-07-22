Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.50. Approximately 63,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 37,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

