Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,263. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.