Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $358.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

