Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $78.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

