Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 80,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $78.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

