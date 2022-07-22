Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.47. 9,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,491. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.63.

