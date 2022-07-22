Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

