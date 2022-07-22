Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average of $222.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

