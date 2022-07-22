Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

